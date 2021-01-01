Jacinta has been speaking to RadioTimes.com about her upcoming storylines and what it has been like to step into Amy's shoes after 20 years.

Explaining what has led to Amy being back in Erinsborough, Jacinta told us: The airline has gone under and she decides to get into design. She does have a secret but she doesn't actually think she's doing the wrong thing. But it does reveal itself to be the wrong thing and she gets into a bit of trouble. She ends up feeling like she has let people down. And she's out for some romance as well."

"It wasn't so strange," Jacinta said of reprising the role. "I actually feel quite comfy in her shoes it was just lovely and really joyous to play. They gave me a couple of episodes to watch for research and to see what she was like back then and oh God, I was so young and so tiny. It was a real trip."

As for where Amy is now, she has found herself in need of a new job and single again. "She's got a couple of kids now and she's got a very transient lifestyle. I think she's trying to find the one, look for the love of her life at some stage."

Of the current Neighbours cast, it is only Jackie Woodburne, Alan Fletcher and Ryan Moloney (Karl and Susan Kennedy, and Toadie Rebecchi) that are still around. She has got many scenes with some Neighbours legends that she has not shared the screen with before though in Stefan Dennis and Rebekah Elmaloglou (Paul Robinson and Terese Willis).

"Stefan is a legend. He's just great. And Rebekah is just so funny and we just laugh the whole time - we really had an instant rapport I feel so lucky, they were so supportive it was just lovely. There's also a lot of crew that is the same which is gorgeous."

"Everything smells the same, it's weird," Jacinta added about being back in her old stomping ground. "In terms of culture things have changed in the last twenty years and because I'm older I just chill out a bit more and I feel less pressure in a way and less anxious about things. It was very high stakes back then but it's more relaxed now."

As for whether she thinks sparks could fly if she were to be reunited with former flame Lance Wilkinson (Andrew Bibby), Jacinta laughed and said: "Who knows?". We would certainly like to find out!

