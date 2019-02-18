David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) intervenes to stop his tormented twin brother humiliating himself any further, and on Wednesday 27 February Terese and Paul are taken aback to witness the extent of Leo's hurt.

Guilt-ridden Terese is desperate to talk to her old flame, but Paul points out she's probably the last person he wants trying to counsel him through this dark time, so she sends daughter Piper to check he's okay.

Bonding over a game of pool, Piper slowly manages to get through to lovesick Leo and does a great job of cheering up the hostel owner. Soon Leo is opening up to Piper and finding his dark mood lightened at last - but what happens next takes them both by surprise…

Does Piper secretly fancy her mum's ex-boyfriend?

Seized by a deep moment of connection, Leo plants a kiss on a perplexed Pipes who immediately flees the scene and avoids him until he makes an apology the following day, in the midst of a killer hangover.

Shaken by the unexpected peck, Piper agrees to put it behind them as Leo acknowledges he went too far and vows to get himself together, even visiting Paul to try and build bridges with his dad despite the difficult circumstances.

But nothing stays secret for long on Ramsay Street, so will Piper confess to her mother her ex made a move? Or is Piper secretly uncomfortable about the incident because it's unlocked an hitherto-untapped attraction towards Leo that's left her feeling confused? And has Leo planned the whole thing to purposely seduce Piper just to hurt Terese?

