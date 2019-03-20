Gina Seddon led paramedics into the crumbling building to big sister Sally Metcalfe, unconscious from falling through the roof when the siblings were rowing while putting up protest banners when the structure gave way.

Meanwhile, Kate Connor feared she'd been jilted by bride-to-be Rana who was a no-show at the wedding venue but when she finally got through to her girlfriend on the phone it was revealed she had been in the factory when the disaster occurred, having popped into the office to fetch her bag, and was trapped beneath the rubble.

The connection was briefly lost and panicking Rana's screams went unheard, with no one realising she was even there, but Kate managed to call back to say she had told the police everything and was on her way.

But as the authorities located her they were forced to flee as huge chunks of hanging debris crashing down on Rana just as a horrified Kate got to the scene and the signal suddenly dropped - can she be saved now?

Fans will have to wait until 8.30pm on Wednesday 21 March to discover if Rana is the fatality of the factory chaos…

