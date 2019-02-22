Despite forgiving guilt-ridden Pete, Rhona realised the fact she can never carry another biological child was too much of a game-changer for the couple who had previously dismissed the idea of having a kid of their own when Pete suddenly started to rethink the situation in light of this latest development.

Is Pete facing trouble with the police for the accident?

With Rhona not budging, happy being a mum to little Leo, and the age gap with her toy boy in sharp focus as Pete admitted he wanted to be a father after all having lost so many members of his own family in recent years, it was time to face facts - so it was with a heavy heart the vexed vet ended the relationship…

Is this really the end for Rhona and Pete? How will the buff Barton live with the knowledge he has destroyed his future with the woman he loves thanks to his carelessness? Will he lay more blame on Matty Barton and Cain Dingle for not telling him the tractor was not fit to use before he got in it in the first place? Or could the hangover that impaired his concentration mean Pete could face legal, as well as emotional, repercussions in the future?

