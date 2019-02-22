Rhona dumps Pete after baby bombshell in Emmerdale
Repercussions of the tractor crash mean it's all over for the couple
Emmerdale's Rhona Goskirk (Zoe Henry) and Pete Barton (Anthony Quinlan) have split up as a result of the horrific tractor accident that left her unable to have any more children, leaving the fit farmer devastated the disaster he caused has had such tragic consequences.
Friday 22 February's emotionally-charged episode picked up with Rhona recovering in hospital after being impaled by a tractor with dodgy brakes her intoxicated boyfriend lost control of at Butler's farm, with the vet attempting to process the bombshell that doctors discovered fibroids on her womb during life-saving surgery and she needs a full hysterectomy.
Despite forgiving guilt-ridden Pete, Rhona realised the fact she can never carry another biological child was too much of a game-changer for the couple who had previously dismissed the idea of having a kid of their own when Pete suddenly started to rethink the situation in light of this latest development.
Is Pete facing trouble with the police for the accident?
With Rhona not budging, happy being a mum to little Leo, and the age gap with her toy boy in sharp focus as Pete admitted he wanted to be a father after all having lost so many members of his own family in recent years, it was time to face facts - so it was with a heavy heart the vexed vet ended the relationship…
Is this really the end for Rhona and Pete? How will the buff Barton live with the knowledge he has destroyed his future with the woman he loves thanks to his carelessness? Will he lay more blame on Matty Barton and Cain Dingle for not telling him the tractor was not fit to use before he got in it in the first place? Or could the hangover that impaired his concentration mean Pete could face legal, as well as emotional, repercussions in the future?
