6 Emmerdale spoilers for next week: Liv in danger and Kim exposes Gabby’s scheming

Liv Flaherty (Isobel Steele) spirals into self-destruction this week and puts her life in danger when she hits the bottle and has a seizure while home alone. Can anyone save her before it’s too late?

Kim Tate (Claire King) is convinced she’s got dementia, unaware she’s being poisoned: is Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham) or Jamie Tate (Alexander Lincoln) behind it, or is someone else targeting Home Farm?

Here are all your Emmerdale spoilers for 17th – 21st May 2021.

Liv’s meltdown drama

Big dollops of guilt and regret are a recipe for disaster for a recovering alcoholic like Liv. Sadly, the addiction demons have taken control in the aftermath of Paul’s death and with Vinny Dingle (Bradley Johnson) struggling to process the part she played in it, self-loathing Liv hits the bottle hard to numb her pain.

Uncharacteristically hooking up with a sleazy punter in the pub and bringing him home is clear evidence Liv is losing it, but when big brother Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller) tries to intervene she lashes out and he storms off to stay over at the Woolie. The next morning Liv has a seizure and Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) arrives in the nick of time. The landlady locks the door and puts the traumatised teen under house arrest until she’s sober – can Liv be saved from the depths of despair?

Kim rumbles Gabby

Gabby revels in the benefits of being an honorary Tate (there has to be some benefits to carrying the heir to Home Farm for nine months) as she continues to fleece an oblivious Kim, thanks to the access she now has to the company bank account. Ordering another load of flashy designer clothes arouses suspicion, however, and soon Kim confronts Gabs by setting a little trap the gullible teen falls into.

Desperate to cover her tracks, Gabby convinces Kim’s got the wrong end of the stick due to her unreliable memory and ailing health. Frustratingly, Kim falls for it and books a dementia test with the doctor to determine whether her worst fears are founded, but there’s more drama at Home Farm when Jamie gets wind of Gabby’s latest scheme…

The poisoner strikes again

Kim’s suspicious son has got Noah Dingle (Jack Downham) on the case, spying up at the big house hoping to catch Gabby out. He hits the jackpot this week when Noah eavesdrops on a conversation between Kim and Gabby about their ‘secret notebook’. Let’s just say it’s not for playing hangman on rainy afternoons.

Noah reports back to Jamie, while the unidentified figure sneaks into the lounge to sprinkle more diazepam into Kim’s decanter of brandy – the true cause of her current confusion. When will we find out who’s drugging Kim? And when Jamie outs Gabby for her betrayal, will she be able to talk her way out of it this time? Pass the brandy…

Ethan looks to the future

Crushed by the seemingly fruitless search for his biological mother, Ethan Anderson (Emile John) decides to scrap the whole idea and confides in dad Charles Anderson (Kevin Mathurin) he doesn’t want the woman who abandoned him back in his life – it’s time to focus on the here and now.

What he doesn’t know is minxy Meena Jutla (Paige Sandhu) posed as his missing mum through the medium of fake text messages, meaning his estranged parent is still out there somewhere – we still reckon she’s bound to show up at the worst moment possible. Meanwhile, Vic Sugden (Isabel Hodgins) encourages Ethan to dust himself down and get on a dating – and his dream fella could be right under his nose…

Elsewhere on Emmerdale

Eric Pollard (Chris Chittell) is relieved when the police confirm the charges against him have been dropped, following his violent altercation with Aaron which ended badly for everyone. Then the cops take Aaron in for questioning – has everyone forgotten this is all down to Mack Boyd (Lawrence Robb) and his cheeky schemes? Someone needs to bring him down a peg or two.

Matty Barton (Ash Palmisciano) feared the idea of his upcoming surgery would send girlfriend Amy Wyatt (Natalie Ann Jamieson) running for the hills, but it brought the couple even closer together and things couldn’t be better. Until this week, when Amy uses the ‘L’ word for the first time and gets a response best described as ‘unsatisfactory’. Has Amy pushed the relationship too far? And how does Matty really feel about her?