6 Emmerdale spoilers for next week: Kim exposes the poisoner and Leyla attacks Bernice

Kim Tate (Claire King) is out for revenge on Emmerdale this week as she lures the villagers she suspects of poisoning her to Home Farm where she makes a shock announcement designed to smoke out the traitor. Will her plan work, and how will she deal with the betrayal?

Advertisement

Also, Bernice Blackstock (Samantha Giles) gets a slap from love rival Leyla Harding (Roxy Shahidi), Mack Boyd (Lawrence Robb) puts Eric Pollard (Chris Chittell) in hospital, and Luke Posner (Max Parker) reveals a shocking secret.

Here are all your Emmerdale spoilers for 31st May – 4th June 2021.

Get all the latest soaps news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for soaps and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy. Kim sets a trap

Having finally worked out her ‘dementia’ symptoms are due to someone spiking her brandy with diazepam, Kim kicks into scheming minx mode and plots to publicly expose her poisoner by inviting the suspects to a sinister soiree at Home Farm. She announces to the assembled (and baffled) guests she intends to retire and is looking to appoint a successor – hence the heavy Succession vibes in the specially shot publicity image to go with this gloriously camp storyline.

Calculating Kim then sits back as the six visitors jostle to be chosen and start squabbling – not realising they’re being set up so Kim can flush out the person who’s been messing with her mind (and her booze). Prime suspects are ambitious Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham), pregnant with the Tate heir, spineless Jamie Tate (Alexander Lincoln), his girlfriend Dawn Taylor (Olivia Bromley) as revenge for Kim drugging her, and Will Taylor (Dean Andrews) to avenge daughter Dawn. Business associates Jai Sharma (Chris Bisson) and Al Chapman (Michael Wildman) are also in the mix, but surely they’re just making up the numbers as a couple of red herrings? Emmerdale tease the traitor’s identity will be revealed “in the coming weeks” so there could be more twists before we find out the truth…

Leyla attacks Bernice

Leyla is livid her bride-to-be bonhomie has been crushed by the return of her fiancee’s ex. She’s right to be irked by the presence of Bernice, who is harbouring hope she and Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson) could pick up where they left off. Considering she jilted him hours before their wedding you’d imagine Liam would think he was well out of it, but he does have a thing for high-maintenance high-flying females.

As heavy-hearted Bernice hands back her engagement ring to Liam, Leyla spies them from afar and thinks her love rival is proposing to the dishy doctor – so she marches over and gives her a slap! This doesn’t put Bern off her mission, as she confides to Diane Sugden (Elizabeth Estensen) and Nicola King (Nicola Wheeler) she still wants her man back. What about saving your pregnant, gullible daughter Gabby from Kim Tate’s clutches? That sounds like a better use of your time…

Mack puts Pollard in hospital

For someone who revels in breaking the law on a regular basis just for fun, Mack is making it his mission to correct a miscarriage of justice and save Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller) from a long prison sentence for ‘assaulting’ Pollard. Although he goes about it in a typically Mack way…

Stealing an old coat that belonged to Pollard’s dead wife Val, Mack refuses to return the sentimental item unless Eric drops the charges against Aaron. The stress brings on an angina attack and Pollard collapses, but will he give in to menacing Mack’s demands? And as he recovers in hospital, which woman does he want by his side – current lover Brenda Walker (Lesley Dunlop) or old flame Faith Dingle (Sally Dexter)?

Luke reveals a secret

While Vic Sugden (Isabel Hodgins) excitedly asks Luke to take the next step and move in together, the shifty chef has a wobble and makes a shocking confession to mum Wendy Posner (Susan Cookson) that threatens his future. Insisting he comes clean to Victoria backfires when Luke warns Wendy if she doesn’t keep quiet he’ll never speak to her again – considering one of her sons is dead, does she really want to lose another one? Harsh.

Luke will clearly go to any lengths to hide his big secret (and it is pretty big), but there’s got to be more at play here – Ethan Anderson (Emile John) has also noticed the redheaded Romeo’s suspicious behaviour, and after the revelations of Luke’s secret gay past could these two be heading towards a secret fling?

Elsewhere on Emmerdale

Advertisement

Nicola and Jimmy King (Nick Miles) tentatively prepare for Carl to return from his mini-break with manipulative mum Juliette Holliday (Amelia Curtis), and are understandably concerned as to how the little boy will react to being home. Has Juliette done a number on the lad and poured poison in his ear about his parents to brainwash him into wanting to live with her? We wouldn’t be surprised. And this custody battle has surely got to end sometime…

Leanna Cavanagh (Mimi Slinger) continues to make eyes at fit fitness instructor Billy Fletcher (Jay Kontzle), complaining about how the lack of attention from boyfriend Jacob while he’s abroad has been getting her down. She’s clearly making a move on the man, but Jakey is set to return soon (Joe-Warren Plant took time off to compete in Dancing On Ice) – is that a new love triangle we can sniff?