6 Emmerdale spoilers for next week: Gabby miscarriage fears and horror for Harriet

Will tragedy strike this week when pregnant Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham) collapses – and Jamie Tate (Alexander Lincoln) does nothing to help her?

Kim Tate (Claire King) plays dirty to get rid of Dawn Taylor (Olivia Bromley), and someone is stalking the King family.

Here are all your Emmerdale spoilers for 8th – 12th March 2021.

Gabby collapses

Poor, pregnant Gabby is still under the impression baby daddy Jamie wants to settle down and play house at Home Farm, until she sees him kissing Dawn and her deluded little fantasy starts to fall apart.

Confronting him over his indiscretion, Jamie sheepishly admits he’s only been cosying up to Gabby hoping to convince her to get rid of the baby he has no interest in. Gab is gutted she’s been so gullible and storms off, then suffers a dizzy spell and falls to the ground, clutching her stomach. And what does Jamie do? Leaves the vulnerable girl writhing in pain on the floor and does nothing. What a rotter. Are Gabby and the baby OK? And how does Jamie sleep at night?

Kim frames Dawn

Meanwhile, Dawn is disgusted to learn Jamie has been leading Gabby on, but you can’t help who you fall for so after careful consideration she agrees to give him one last chance. She’s bound to regret that, but not because of Jamie – because of his mother.

Kim fumes her careful plan to control Gabby and her new grandchild has gone awry thanks to Jamie choosing delinquent Dawn, so Mrs T plots to put her out of the picture. Spiking Dawn’s drink just before she has a meeting with social services about getting Lucas back, Kim is pulling no punches (when does she ever?). Jamie’s had enough of manipulative Mummy Dearest and threatens to move out, but has Kim got her spineless son exactly where she wants him?

Dead body drama

Malone’s body has moved around more times than the Olympic torch, and Harriet Finch (Katherine Dow Blyton) is jumpy that the exhumation of the original grave she shoved him in will unearth (pun intended) evidence of her impromptu burial.

As the diggers get going at the cemetery, Charles Anderson (Kevin Mathurin) is troubled by Harriet’s odd behaviour and rants about how she disapproves of the exhumation process – if only he knew why. Looks like his colleague was right to be nervous, though, as the foreman freezes to find something unusual during the dig, pushing harassed Harriet to take drastic action. Will Taylor (Dean Andrews) receives a disturbing letter from his ex after suspicions are aroused at the graveyard – is the deadly secret out?

Who’s stalking Jimmy and Nicola?

Nicola King (Nicola Wheeler) and Jimmy King (Nick Miles) worry when Juliette Holliday (Amelia Curtis) goes through a solicitor to formalise arrangements for her to spend time with young Carl. Realising she’s serious about reconnecting with her son, and that the law could be on her side, Nico and Jimbo fret.

Agreeing to let Juliette see Carl proves upsetting for the Kings as the little lad has a ball with his biological mum. Emotional Jimmy takes his angry frustration out on his wife as he fears Juliette could take his son, not realising someone is spying on them from afar and taking sneaky pictures. Out of context, Jimmy looks positively raging in the photos… Is Juliette playing dirty to discredit the couple?

Elsewhere on Emmerdale

Some people never learn – having been through hell with two-timing Al Chapman (Michael Wilding), is Priya Kotecha (Fiona Wade) seriously considering getting it on with his son Ellis Chapman (Aaron Anthony)? In what universe would that be considered a good idea? Ellis wisely reckons it would never work, and also questions his former-almost-step-mum’s motives for considering it…

Here’s a potential partnership you never saw coming – new vicar in town Charles and Jamie’s bitter ex Andrea Tate (Anna Nightingale). The wedding planner chats to Charles about the upcoming nuptials of Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley), and there is a surprising spark between them. Bet this unlocks a latent jealousy from Charles’s old flame Manpreet Sharma (Rebecca Sarker), who is stunned when Rishi Sharma (Bhasker Patel) suggests renewing their vows this week.

