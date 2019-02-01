The double bill ended with a creepy cliffhanger in which Mel Owen (Tamzin Outhwaite) confronted disturbed son Hunter (Charlie Winter) about secretly still harbouring the gun he used to kill deceptive stepdad Ray Kelly on New Year's Day to save his mother's life - and Hunter told Mel she was dead to him if she insisted on handing themselves over to the authorities.

Other big developments included Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) threatening Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters) after dumping daughter Louise Mitchell (Tilly Keeper), with the bald-headed hard man having no idea his employee is still in love with Sharon (Letitia Dean), Phil's wife…

When is EastEnders back on TV?

Normal service resumes on Monday 4 February at 8pm when EastEnders returns to BBC1, with no planned disruption to the regular pattern next week. Picking up from Thursday, viewers will see Mel try and persuade Hunter they should tell the police what happened to Ray, but receives another threatening visit from one of Mr Kelly's other wives, Maddie, demanding her promised share of the bigamist's loot.

Elsewhere, Ruby Allen and Jay Brown's fledgling romance hits a hurdle, and Jean Slater's date with Ian Beale ends in disaster…

