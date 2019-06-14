Elsewhere, Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) discovered wife Sharon Mitchell (Letitia Dean) is pregnant - not realising her toy boy Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters) could be the father - and the Carters dressed up as the Spice Girls.

When is EastEnders back on BBC1?

We're back to normal in terms of Walford visits on Monday 17th June, when you can find the soap in its regular 8.00pm slot. The action picks up for the Mitchells as Keanu is stunned to learn he may have got his pregnant girlfriend Louise Mitchell's (Tilly Keeper) stepmum in the family way, Bobby trying to adjust to life on the outside and Stacey Fowler (Lacey Turner) clashing with Kush Kazemi (Davood Ghadami) over access to their son Arthur.

Then it's business as usual for the rest of the week, aside from one small schedule amendment on Friday 21st June, where EastEnders starts half an hour later at 8.30pm.

