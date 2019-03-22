Turning to Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) for help in getting rid of her rapists permanently, Ruby was raging when the hard man rejected her offer of cash, despite raking up their shared past with her late gangster dad Johnny Allen as emotional blackmail, so she set about luring Ross and Matt to the Square by setting up a fake profile on a dating site. But what exactly was she planning?

The lads arrived and while Matt bottled their meeting with 'Scarlett Foster' (Ruby using the name of her dead sister) and met old mate Martin Fowler (James Bye) for a drink instead, cocky Ross went to the rendezvous of a seductively decked out, candlelit flat - and was shocked to find Ruby waiting for him.

Realising he'd been duped Ross was disarmed when Rubes dialled up the flirting and said she wanted to make him an offer - apologise for what he did and she'd drop all charges to the CPS, meaning there would be no trial.

Will Martin be able to stop Ruby killing her rapist?

Suspicious Ross was immediately on the defensive and refused the offer of a drink, but Ruby continued to flatter him and did a convincing job of insisting she'd made a mistake in how she'd handled the situation and wanted to make it right so she could "get her life back."

Blaming best mate Stacey Fowler (Lacey Turner) for pushing her into reporting the incident, Ruby won Ross round with the promise of ending the whole business without involving the authorities. Arrogantly thinking he'd scored a victory, the sleazy fella accepted the drink and gave a half-hearted apology - only for ruthless Ruby to turn the tables and admit she had spiked his drink…

Drugged and disorientated, Ross fell to the floor as Ruby looked on triumphantly - has she channelled her dastardly dad's way of dealing with an opponent and murdered him?

The story continues on Friday 22 March and it looks like it could be Martin to the rescue - as Matt opened up to him in the Vic about his regrets around that fateful night with Ruby he went to the bar and left his phone behind, leaving Martin to see a text from Ross with a picture of Ms Allen and a message saying "Round two?!".

Will Martin figure out Ruby's revenge plot and stop her before things get dangerously out of hand - or is it too late?

