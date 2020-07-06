Ending months of speculation about the future of their flirtatious friendship, Bye admitted Martin and Ruby will be getting to know each other a whole lot better over the summer.

"We've seen them starting to get a little bit close," he revealed. "That continues, the relationship grows and they spend lockdown together. By the sounds of it they get on and things happen - that's all I'm saying!"

Unfortunately, Kush's experience doesn't sound quite as enjoyable, despite the return of lover Kat who the actor confirmed is back following Wallace's temporary absence from the show, reportedly due to being suspended by bosses back in January.

"It's very different for Kush," he says. "We last saw him thrown out by Jean Slater after all the difficulty between them, but Jean has forgiven him and Kush is back at No.31 with her, all the kids, Big Mo and Shirley Carter.

"Kat is also back so they have actually been spending lockdown together. Imagine all those characters in the same house - how would that work? Think of the queue for the toilet!

"There's Martin enjoying the fact him and Ruby can't leave the bedroom, [but] for Kush it's a very testing time - and what happens at the other end of it is so exciting…"

EastEnders resumed filming on 29th June, with strict safety and social distancing guidelines in place. It was the first soap to halt production at the start of the coronavirus pandemic in mid-March, shortly before the UK went into lockdown.

Interestingly, Bye did not mention the fate of his alter ego's errant wife Stacey Fowler, despite actress Lacey Turner being spotted arriving at the show's Elstree studios last week, along with Wallace.

Was Turner only popping in to discuss a phased return from maternity leave with bosses? Or are the circumstances of Stacey's comeback being kept under wraps until EastEnders is on our screens again? Wonder what Stace will make of her estranged husband and best mate's lockdown loving…

