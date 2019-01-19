But viewers will see in Monday's episode Hayley attempt to convince the mental health nurse she is well enough to go home, and secretly flee from hospital when she is refused to be allowed to leave.

Back at the Slater house Stacey is surprised to see her relative, believing she has been officially discharged, while Hayley sneakily attempts to steal money from Jean's purse with the intention of buying a toy for Cherry.

Does Hayley have anything to do with Alfie's disappearance?

Summoned by a concerned Stacey, Jean returns home and tries to reach out to Hayley but once again she rejects her kindness. Frustrated by Hayley's constant self-destruction, Jean despairs Hayley is beyond hope but Kat soon arrives on the scene and once more manages to get through to Hayley - finally she accepts she needs help… Will Hayley return to hospital?

Later in the week, the Slaters are reeling when Alfie mysteriously disappears after sending a text to Kat saying he's in trouble. Alfie is set to become embroiled in a financial scam with Phil Mitchell just prior to leaving, and the police turn up on Thursday 24 January with news of a worrying development about Alfie's vanishing act. What has happened to Mr Moon, and is it connected to Hayley's fate?

