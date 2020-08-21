"I am absolutely over the moon," said the star, speaking about her new venture. "I have been a fan since the first episode of EastEnders, with Susan Tully being my favourite as Michelle Fowler. My character is a new frontier for me as an actress - a lot of folks will see me as never before!"

Paris burst onto the music scene in 1988 when she was still a teenager with her debut single My One Temptation, and became one of the UK's most respect singers notching up numerous hits over the years. The performer has also branched out into broadcasting and acting, and appeared in stage musicals including Fame, Chicago and Love Me Tender.

The soap's executive producer Jon Sen said: "We're thrilled to welcome Mica Paris to the world of Walford as tough, no-nonsense Ellie. She is a ruthless and uncompromising force of nature who stops at nothing to ensure she capitalises on whatever she can.

"The part demanded charisma and presence and having seen Mica on stage, she was the first person who came to mind for this role. We can't wait for the audience to meet Ellie and the mystery that surrounds her."

Fan will be speculating as to who Ellie is connected to - the past will come back to haunt the Carters and Denise Fox this autumn when they are forced to face their demons with life-changing consequences, so could her arrival be part of those explosive revelations?

Paris is the latest in a long line of pop stars turned actors to inhabit Walford - Spandau Ballet's Martin Kemp enjoyed a successful stint as gangster Steve Owen between 1998 and 2002, Blue's Lee Ryan played cheeky barman Woody in 2017, and 1970s heart-throb David Essex had a stint as Alfie Moon's uncle Eddie in 2011. More recently S Club star Hannah Spearritt played Karen Taylor's snobby sister Kandice.

