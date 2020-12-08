Get ready for an action-packed Yuletide in Albert Square…

Here are all your EastEnders spoilers for 21st December 2020 - 1st January 2021.

Monday 21st December - 8pm, BBC One

Ian fears for his life in the aftermath of the attack, but who wants him dead? Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth) tries to rally the family round her unpopular son, despite his recent actions, so Bobby Beale (Clay Milner Russell), Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) and Peter Beale (Dayle Hudson) reach out to their relative, only for their suspicions to rise…

Tina Carter (Luisa Bradshaw-White) is in the frame for the assault and is carted off to the police station, praying Gray Atkins (Toby-Alexander Smith) can clear her name, while new evidence comes to light which leaves Max worried.

Karen Taylor (Lorraine Stanley) is dreading her Christmas without Chantelle, especially after Gray insists the kids spend it at his place. Unfortunately, it'll take more than a festive surprise from Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick) to cheer up the grieving mum.

Tuesday 22nd December - 7:30pm, BBC One

Honey Mitchell (Emma Barton) is almost forced to cancel her Christmas community event due to a catering crisis, until Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick) comes to the rescue and order is restored. In a charged moment of closeness that's been building up for weeks, the pair give into their simmering attraction and share a kiss - just as Billy walks in. Oh dear…

Ian gets an update from the police which should put his mind at rest, only for a terrifying incident at the Vic to leave him rattled once more. Finally, Max makes Linda an offer - can he convince her to start a new life away from Mick with him?

Christmas Eve - 8:15pm, BBC One

Linda is desperate for Mick to fight for their marriage, and threatens to drink from a bottle of whisky in front of him unless he listens to her. Is it all over for the Carters? And can Mick step in to help Tina in her hour of need?

Billy storms off after catching Honey and Jay kissing, and Ian is terrified as his tormentor strikes again. Can he atone for his sins, or has he upset the wrong person this time?

Christmas Day - 9:10pm, BBC One (50-minute episode)

It's the day of reckoning for Ian as the truth is revealed about who tried to kill him. He accuses Ben of the crime and an arrest is made - have the cops got the correct culprit? And will a second attempt on his life finish the job?

The ghost of Christmas past descends on the Square in the form of Lucas, Denise's serial killer ex, and eldest daughter Chelsea. Last seen in prison, what does Lucas want with Dee, and how is Chelsea involved having disowned her dastardly dad years ago?

Elsewhere on Christmas Day, Stacey Fowler (Lacey Turner) gets a present from Martin Fowler (James Bye) she wasn't expecting, leading to a kiss - will Ruby Allen (Louisa Lytton) catch her new husband with his ex as she arrives at the Slaters?

Mick spends the day apart from Linda, and is triggered when Tina gives him an old picture of them with Katy Lewis (Simone Lahbib) at the care home as a gift. Will he reveal his tragic childhood secret?

Boxing Day - 8:45pm, BBC One

The shocking events of Christmas Day reverberate around Walford, and there are lots of questions that still need answering. What does the future hold for Ian?

Martin is full of guilt about spending Christmas with Stacey, but while Ruby forgives him he's not prepared for the bombshell she's about to drop that could change their relationship forever.

Also, Mick turns to Katy after as emotions take their toll, who manipulates him by blaming Linda for all his problems. And Tina vows to clear her name after the cops are convinced by the witness statement.

Monday 28th December - 8:35pm, BBC One

Reality hits for Linda as desperate Max puts the pressure on her. What have the pair got themselves into?

Martin angers Ruby when he tells her Stacey understands him, and it's time the girls put their differences aside. Shirley Carter (Linda Henry) is upset as Mick continues to shut her out, while Kim Fox (Tameka Empson) and Patrick Trueman (Rudolph Walker) form a plan to protect Denise from Lucas.

Tuesday 29th December - 7:30pm, BBC One

Jay and Honey confront their feelings for each other, and wonder if their kiss really was a one-off… Fans want it, even if Billy doesn't, so will a red-hot romance between these two start 2021 with a bang?

Kush Kazemi (Davood Ghadami) tells Ruby that Stacey is trying to win Martin back, as a showdown between the women has surprising consequences. And Patrick oversteps the mark in trying to help Denise after begging Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) for help.

New Year's Eve - 7:30pm, BBC One

The focus is firmly on the Carters in this special unmissable episode devoted to the family as they threaten to fall apart. Mick struggles to cope with his traumatic past and tries to make sense of what he's been through. As he comes to some upsetting realisations the ex-landlord spirals into despair - having pushed his loved ones away, can anyone help him before it's too late?

New Year's Day - 8pm, BBC One (60-minute episode)

In this bumper first instalment of 2021, Mick confronts his darkest fears and is determined to get closure. When crunch time comes, can he go through with it? Linda, meanwhile, looks to the future, although whether that includes Mick or not remains to be seen…

Also, Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace), Stacey and Martin fear for Kush, Callum Highway (Tony Clay) seeks help from an unlikely source to help Stuart Highway (Ricky Champ), Denise confides in Jack she's frightened of Lucas, unaware of what Patrick has done, and Jay lashes out at Ben.

