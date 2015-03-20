"Cast and crew will celebrate Anne's life alongside her family and members of the public who would like to pay their respects to the actress who brought so much joy into everyone's lives as Deirdre Barlow," said a statement on the ITV website.

Kirkbride made her debut on the soap in1972 and was one of the four longest-serving actors. Her character was known for blending serious storylines – including affairs, divorces and the murder of her third husband Samir Rachid – with the humour she consistently brought to the show. She had been absent from the soap for a number of months before her death after being given a break by Coronation Street producers.

“I feel Anne’s loss so personally having worked closely with her for over 40 years," said Roache back in January. "She was such a loving and vibrant person. You always knew she was there because her laugh was never far away.

"She was an impeccable performer with superb comedy timing and an immense gift for really heightened drama. We had some rows over the years as Ken and Deirdre and it was wonderful to play those scenes opposite her. Coronation Street has lost one of its iconic characters and Anne will be greatly missed.”