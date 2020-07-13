Introduced back in 2001, Todd is the son of Eileen Grimshaw (Sue Cleaver) and was Coronation Street's first ever gay character, whose most recent relationship was with vicar Billy Mayhew (Daniel Brocklebank).

The character was written out of the soap in late 2017, when original actor Bruno Langley pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual assault, for which he was sentenced to a 12-month community order, 40 days of rehabilitation activity, a curfew and electronic tag, as well as being ordered to pay compensation to his victims and register as a sex offender for five years.

In fictional Weatherfield, Todd left the street to go on the run after assaulting a police officer, but recent references to the character have stoked up speculation he could be reintroduced soon.

After a break at the height of the coronavirus outbreak, Coronation Street resumed filming in June, without cast members over the age of 70 and those with underlying health conditions.

Unlike rival soap EastEnders, the programme was able to avoid going off-air, but has halved the number of episodes it shows in an average week.

