Coronation Street’s big week: your day-by-day guide – Abi tries to kill Corey and who gets shot?

Get ready for an epic week on Coronation Street as the soap moves to a post-watershed 9pm slot from Monday 31st May, airing every night (except Wednesday 2nd June).

Showing after nightly editions of The Masked Dancer, there are sensational twists in store as Corey Brent (Maximus Evans) is left for dead after a plan to avenge Seb’s death goes wrong, and someone is caught in the crossfire when Jenny Connor (Sally Ann Matthews) exposes Sharon Bentley (Tracie Bennett).

Here is your day-by-day guide to Corrie’s big week running from 31st May – 4th June 2021.

Monday 31st May – 9pm (hour-long episode), ITV

The week kicks off in spectacular style with an hour-long edition: Jenny discovers Sharon hired the van used to kidnap Sam Blakeman (Jude Riordan), then Imran Habeeb (Charlie de Melo) tells her the abduction was staged to lure Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson) out of hiding as she’s testifying against a big-time drug dealer. When she confronts Sharon about her links to Sam’s kidnapping and efforts to track down Leanne, Jen ends up in terrible danger. Later, Rita Tanner (Barbara Knox) gets home to find Sharon about to do a runner…

Asha Alahan (Tanisha Gorey) defends Corey to a horrified Nina Lucas (Mollie Gallagher), determined to stick to her plan of making him trust her so he reveals the truth about Seb’s murder. But can she keep lying to Nina? Abi Franklin (Sally Carman) is full of regret about being a bad mother as she prepares for her son’s funeral.

Also, Adam Barlow (Samuel Robertson) tells Sarah Barlow (Tina O’Brien) he’s decided against being a liver donor for Peter Barlow (Chris Gascoyne) but he’s worried about breaking the news, while Gary Windass (Mikey North) considers leaving Weatherfield for a new job in Bristol to be closer to his son Zack, secretly hoping Maria Connor (Samia Longchambon) will beg him to stay…

Tuesday 1st June – 9pm, ITV

Sharon confesses the truth to Rita about how she was forced into becoming part of her late brother’s drug dealing network, and now she’s in too deep. Gary spies the van used to snatch Sam pull up outside the Kabin and forces his way in – urging Rita to call the cops as Sharon flees. With Maria racing to the scene, the driver of the van pulls out a gun and a shot is fired! But who has taken a bullet?

Abi is livid when Corey comes to Seb’s wake, insisting he wants to pay his respects. When she overhears him laughing about Seb on the phone to his mate, Abi sees red – picking up a broken bottle, she follows Corey out of the Rovers, intent on revenge…

Thursday 3rd June – 9pm, ITV

Asha begs Abi to rethink her plan, pointing out Seb wouldn’t want her to go back to prison and revealing she’s been playing Corey for weeks. The women unite to catch Corey out: Abi buys drugs and gives them to Asha who slips them into his drink at the flat, giving her the chance to go through his phone to look for incriminating evidence. As Corey falls unconscious, Asha frantically starts scrolling – only for a call from a worried Nina to wake him. Is Asha in trouble?

Carla Barlow (Alison King) is upset when Adam explains he’s had second thoughts about putting himself on the transplant list, despite the fact he could be Peter’s last chance. But Carla is even more annoyed when she learns Sarah put him off the idea!

And the aftermath of Sharon’s actions ripples across the cobbles – did she escape, and who got shot?

Friday 4th June – 9pm, ITV

Groggy Corey wakes up as Abi and Nina arrive, worried for Asha. As Corey tries to escape he barges out of the flat but loses his balance and falls down the stairs! Staring down at Corey out cold, will Asha, Abi and Nina leave Corey to his fate as payback for Seb, or call an ambulance?

Sarah gets a mouthful from Carla, who accuses her of discouraging Adam from saving Peter to get her own back for her fling with her husband last year, while Maria is left with a big decision to make about her and Gary’s future following the week’s dramatic events.