6 Coronation Street spoilers for next week: Fiz fights Alina for her kids and Peter vanishes

The gloves are off in the custody battle between Fiz Stape (Jennie McAlpine) and Tyrone Dobbs (Alan Halsall) as both parties start playing dirty, ironically putting one of their kids in danger.

Peter Barlow (Chris Gascoyne) is finally taken in for his liver transplant but will he survive the operation? Nina Lucas (Mollie Gallagher) spirals into self-destruction after Seb’s death, and Dev Alahan (Jimmi Harkishin) starts a surprise fling with employee Bernie Winter (Jane Hazlegrove).

Here are all your Coronation Street spoilers for 7th – 11th June 2021.

Hope in danger as Fiz fights Alina

Bad feeling intensifies between Fiz and Tyrone as the custody battle for the kids turns nasty. And with Ty shelling out for a sexy ‘boudoir’ photo shoot for him and Alina Pop (Ruxandra Porojnicu) – wasn’t buying that posh coffee machine enough? – fed-up Fiz has to beg her ex to chip in for daughter Hope Stape’s (Isabelle Flanagan) school trip.

Hope’s behavioural issues are being quietly exacerbated by her parents’ separation, and she deliberately runs out into the road to scare Alina during an argument about her being naughty at school. Fiz fumes and refuses to let Alina look after the girls, branding her irresponsible. Soon lawyers, and even the police, are dragged into Fiz and Ty’s power struggle – where will it end?

Carla panics as Peter disappears

Adam Barlow (Samuel Robretson) is out of the race to find Peter a life-saving liver, which Carla Connor (Alison King) firmly blames Sarah Barlow (Tina O’Brien) for. Making matters worse is the fact Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard) is then told his liver is not compatible to be a potential donor for his big brother, putting Peter back to square one – and time is not exactly on his side.

Upset Peter vanishes when Carla gets a call from the clinic confirming they’ve actually found a donor, but he needs to act fast. Finally finding his fragile sibling in the bistro, Daniel takes him to hospital as the Barlows nervously wait for news… Will the operation be a success?

Nina hits the bottle

Following the risky attempt to elicit the truth from Corey Brent (Maximus Evans) about Seb’s murder, Nina is at rock bottom as she continues to blame herself for the tragic events that took her boyfriend’s life. Summer Spellman (Harriet Bibby) is also haunted by the incident, but when Roy Cropper (David Neilson) and Billy Mayhew (Daniel Brocklebank) ask Nina to talk to the traumatised teen it doesn’t go so well and the girls end up clashing.

Later wanting to make amends for being snappy, Nina nicks a bottle of vodka from the corner shop and encourages Summer and Asha Alahan (Tanisha Gorey) to drown their sorrows. After Nina accidentally cuts herself, she refuses her mates’ help and storms off to down the rest of the booze alone in the ginnel, leaving Asha and Summer worried she’s hit the self-destruct button…

Dev and Bernie’s saucy fling

The Alahans are one of the most watchable clans in the street right now, able to switch from high drama to light comedy – the latter largely thanks to Dev becoming soap’s most embarrassing dad and the sheer joy of seeing his kids affectionately mock him at every opportunity. Aadi Alahan (Adam Hussain) pokes fun at his father this week for his lack of love life, so Bernie pretends she and Dev are dating to shut him up.

But what begins a joke takes a surprising turn when Bernie and Dev end up in bed together for real – who predicted that? The pair swear it’s a one-off, though clearly there’s an attraction. Mary Taylor (Patti Clare) then overhears Dev bragging to Steve McDonald (Simon Gregson) he only got with Bernie because he was drunk – could the entrepreneur be protesting too much?

Elsewhere on Coronation Street

It’s the end of an era as cuckolded Johnny Connor (Richard Hawley) announces he’s selling the Rovers, leaving Jenny Connor (Sally Ann Matthews) and her staff facing an uncertain future. Daisy Midgeley (Charlotte Jordan) sees this it as an opportunity for her stepmum to take control and tells her they should raise the cash between them to buy the pub and run it themselves – but has someone else on the cobbles got their eye on taking over the legendary boozer?

Minxy Daisy is busy elsewhere still trying to flog dodgy Double Glammy cosmetics to gullible Carol Hill (Emma Hartley-Miller). Sean Tully (Antony Cotton) remains uneasy his old mate is being taken advantage of by the ruthless Daisy and begs her to leave it, but Ms Midgeley insists Carol has got what it takes to be a great sales rep if he trains her up. Is deceitful Daisy the secret evil genius behind the entire Double Glammy scam? We wouldn’t put it past her.