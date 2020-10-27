But if that was not dramatic enough, she soon finds herself spurring on Tim when he is with Geoff and her involvement leads to fireworks.

Suggesting that Sally (Sally Dynevor) throw a garden party to christen her new chiminea, the festivities start well but it soon comes undone when they get an unwelcome visitor in the form of Geoff. Bringing his boogie box over, he is intent on disrupting the day and, true to form, he does just that.

An already angry Tim does not need much persuasion to voice his frustrations and following Debbie egging him on, he drenches Geoff with the ice bucket. Debbie's meddling does not end there, however, and she soon heads over to see Geoff and lets him know that Sally has been badmouthing him.

More like this

Happy with her interference, she soon finds that it has worked better than she expected when Sally and Tim find a furious Geoff wielding a spade- is Geoff about to cross another, violent, line?

The ITV soap is gearing up to kick off its 60th-anniversary celebrations at the end of the year with a series of specials and a book being released to mark the occasion. As for what will be happening in the show, well, look for Geoff to finally, hopefully, get his comeuppance.

The show has teased the end of the storyline around the time of the birthday and given how many enemies he has and how many horrible things he has done, we are certainly hoping that his end on the show sees him finally forced to pay for his crimes- and that Yasmeen Nazir (Shelley King) finally goes free.

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.