"Bill Kenwright led the Club through a period of unprecedented change in English football," the statement read.

"The club has lost a chairman, a leader, a friend, and an inspiration. The thoughts and prayers of everyone at Everton are with his partner Jenny Seagrove, his daughter Lucy Kenwright, grandchildren and everybody who knew and loved him."

Kenwright was diagnosed with cancer in 2015 and had left hospital around a fortnight ago after undergoing emergency surgery to remove a cancerous tumour.

As well as Everton chairman, Kenwright was an actor and musician who produced various musicals including Blood Brothers and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat.

His other productions include the UK tour of Jesus Christ Superstar and the London revival of Cabaret in 2006.

Bill Kenwright Chris Brunskill/Getty Images

As an actor, Kenwright played Gordon Clegg in Coronation Street between 1968 and 2012. His character is the son of the late Betty Williams and Ted Farrell, and married Caroline Wilson.

His other roles include Joe Taylor in The Liver Birds, Mercer in The Zoo Gang and Jimmy Fox in Z Cars.

Kenwright also has his own record label, Bill Kenwright Records, which released three albums as of 2008. The recordings include the London Palladium cast recording of Scrooge, the Lyric Theatre recording of Cabaret and the debut album of Kenwright's boy group Dream On.

Liverpool FC also posted a tribute to Kenwright on its X account, formerly known as Twitter.

"Rest in peace, Bill Kenwright. The thoughts of everyone at Liverpool FC are with Bill's family, friends and everyone Everton," the tribute read.

He is survived by his partner Jenny Seagrove and his daughter.