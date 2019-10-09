“Walking in Duffy's shoes through the years has taught me so much for which I'll be forever grateful," Shipton said in a statement. "I’m honoured and humbled to have played this inspiring woman. With sadness, but a sense of completion, l say goodbye.”

Duffy was at the centre of the show's historic one-shot episode in 2017, and her storylines have tackled important issues from sexual assault to HIV, suicide, and, most recently, dementia. Over the years she has dipped in and out of the series, with her most recent stint beginning in 2015 (she had last been seen in a guest role in 2006).

Details surrounding her character's exit are being kept under wraps. In 2018, Duffy was diagnosed with early-onset dementia.

More like this

Advertisement

Casualty is on BBC One, Saturday at 9:30pm