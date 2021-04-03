Ollie’s life is on the line in shocking Casualty scenes as Grace makes grave mistake

The staff at Holby General in Casualty are more than used to life and death situations and that’s a good thing as another one comes along tonight that is a personal and terrifying one for David Hyde (Jason Durr) as his son is the patient in question.

The drama unfolds when Ollie (Harry Collett) continues his efforts to try and impress Grace Beauchamp (Emily Carey) and a simple sweet throwing game ends up nearly costing him his life.

Hanging out in the woods, Ollie tries showing off by chucking sweets into the air and catching them in his mouth – but one accidentally ends up lodged in the youngster’s throat.

While Grace laughs at him, assuming he is joking, she soon realises that he is unable to breathe and she is the only one who is in a position to try and save him. She tries to dislodge the sweet through chest compressions but when that fails, she decides she needs to try something far riskier.

Fetching the knife and straw from the picnic supplies, Grace attempts to perform a cricothyroidotomy, cutting his throat and placing the straw in so he can breathe, and while she is successful at getting him breathing again, it is not long before it comes to light she could have caused permanent damage through her actions.

Back at the ED, David is horrified to see his son arrive as a patient and even though he is breathing again, Connie (Amanda Mealing) is concerned at what Grace has done and informs her that she may have caused Ollie brain damage – and the only way they can know for sure is to wait.

Animosity soon develops between mother and daughter and Grace is left with an anxious wait to find out whether she has done permanent damage to Ollie. Will he be OK?

Visit our dedicated Casualty page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.