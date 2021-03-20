Why isn’t Casualty on tonight? When is the next episode on TV?

Those expecting to tune into BBC One for Casualty tonight are going to be a tad disappointed as there is no trip to Holby General this weekend as the show makes way for something else in the schedule.

And the gap in transmission will likely come at a frustrating time for fans of the medical drama as the show has been in fine form lately and is in the middle of some exciting and compelling storylines.

From the traumatic birth and after-effects that Fenisha Kahtri (Olivia D’Lima) has been going through to Jan Jennings (Di Botcher) stealing pain medication for prison inmates to help her imprisoned son, it is certainly not the most ideal time for the show to take a break.

But this week will not be continuing the story as the show is taking the week off and if you want to know who to blame for that – it’s the rugby!

France v Wales in the Six Nations – a big match – is taking the prime spot on the BBC schedule and regularly scheduled shows have had to take a step back for the game to be broadcast. Casualty is one of those shows and if you are worried that the break will be a long one then you needn’t be – it’s for one week only.

Casualty will be back on BBC One next Saturday, March 27th, and to get us excited, a Spring trailer has been released to show us what is on the way.

The show last took a much longer break in 2020 when production was halted, alongside sister show Holby City, due to the first COVID lockdown where TV and movie productions were also forced to shut down.

It returned to our screens with an emotional COVID special episode that showed how tough life has been for the staff at the hospital – and devastated us all with the loss of a beloved character as Noel Garcia (Tony Marshall) succumbed to the virus and passed away at the hospital.

