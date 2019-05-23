Marc eventually chose Audrey, but their relationship was cut short when Mrs Roberts confessed she couldn't cope with her fella's penchant for cross-dressing, and he made his last appearance in August 2011.

Hall shot to fame in Carla Lane's groundbreaking BBC sitcom Butterflies as Russell Parkinson, charming eldest son of dissatisfied housewife Ria Parkinson (Wendy Craig) and big brother of Adam, played by future Only Fools and Horses star Nicholas Lyndhurst. The show was hugely popular in its day and ran for four series between 1978 and 1983.

Hall passed away on Monday 20th May, age 65, after a short illness. In a statement his agency paid tribute to the actor announcing the news with "deep sadness".

More like this

Following his big break in Butterflies, Hall carved out a successful career with extensive stage and screen credits. High-profile TV roles included Birds of a Feather, Holby City and Doctors, while theatre work featured a spell at the Royal Shakespeare Company and a run as Bill in the West End production of hit musical Mamma Mia!

Hall also became a renowned director and producer, and most recently appeared in SyFy drama series Blood Drive.

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers