How much would you pay to get in John Barrowman’s pyjamas? That’s the question the cheeky Scottish-American actor, dancer, presenter and writer is asking right now.

Barrowman, who’s probably best known in the sci-fi world as Doctor Who’s Captain Jack or Arrow’s Malcolm Merlyn, is selling off his signed sleepwear for charity on Ebay.

The actor has picked a rather cute pair of very snug looking Christmas PJs to sign and auction off in aid of Cahonas Scotland, to help raise awareness of male cancers.

And he’s even managed to get the Daleks involved too.

At the time of writing the sleep set was going for a cool £130, but with 8 days left in the auction (which closes at 9.25pm BST on May 3rd) that price could well go up.

