"Because the truth is, where that plotline was coming from was our state of being six months ago. And so I want to make sure that I’m totally absorbing whatever the result of this pandemic is," she said.

On the topic of returning to work post-lockdown on the third film and the upcoming Amazonians spin-off, she said: "We’re not starting to work on that movie right away."

"I’m hoping to do this Amazon movie before we do the third Wonder Woman. And I may not do either of them. You never know what will happen in this world, you know? But yes, I think the plotline will stay very similar, probably. But I want to make sure it’s influenced by all of this.”

More like this

Back in May, Jenkins confirmed that the Amazons would star in their own spin-off film, while she had the plot to Wonder Woman 3 "all mapped out".

The first Wonder Woman film, starring Gadot, Chris Pine, Robin Wright and David Thewlis, was released in 2017.

Advertisement

Wonder Woman 1984 is due to land in cinemas on 2nd October 2020.