Poulter wrote, “In light of my recent experiences I am choosing to take a step back, of sorts, from Twitter.

“Before I do, I’d like to say a heartfelt thank you to everybody who has watched Bandersnatch and for their responses (whatever they may be) to the material we created.

“I accept all criticisms and it’s been a delight to learn that so many of you enjoyed what many people worked very hard to produce!”

He continued, “As we all know there is a balance to be struck in our engagements with social media. There are positives to enjoy and inevitable negatives that are best avoided. It’s a balance I have struggled with for a while now and in the interest of my mental health I feel the time has come to change my relationship with social media.”

Poulter went on to add that he would still occasionally use the social network to post on behalf of some of the charities and organisations he works for, including Anti-Bullying Pro, and youth charity Leap Confronting Conflict.

Poulter’s post caused a flurry of support from his 363,000 followers, with his Detroit co-star John Boyega commenting, “Best thing you can do mate, well done.”

Chronicles of Narnia star Georgie Henley said, “Sending you so much love bro.”

Charlie Brooker’s highly ambitious Bandersnatch allows viewers to select the fate of young programmer Stefan Butler as he adapts a ‘choose your own adventure' novel.

Brooker has since explained the expansive nature of the narrative led to the delay of subsequent series of Black Mirror.

“We knew going into it that it would be difficult and challenging and more complicated than a normal film that we would do. Even then, we underestimated.”

Black Mirror: Bandersnatch is available to stream on Netflix now