It’s what Game of Thrones fans have been waiting for: Daenerys Targaryen, an army, a fleet of ships and three dragons – all heading for Westeros. But will her invasion be so simple? There are several potential obstacles. What about Euron Greyjoy’s fleet of ships, for example? Will they block her way? And even when she does arrive in King’s Landing, it’s not like her victory is a foregone conclusion. For not only does she come to Westeros as a foreign conquerer, but she's now going up against one of the most dangerous women in the land...

Cersei Lannister will turn into an insane dictator

It's inevitable, isn't it? Just look at her dark timeline outfit. That's the outfit of a Mad Queen; one who will rule King's Landing with ruthless pragmatism, and not much desire to win the love of the people. It also shouldn't be forgotten that she has wildfire – something that could come in handy against an invading fleet.

Jon Snow will find out his true heritage – but it won't matter

As revealed at the end of series six, Jon Snow is not Ned Stark's bastard, but is in fact the son of Lyanna Stark and Rhaegar Targaryen – making him an heir to the iron throne. It's fair to assume that Jon will find this out at some point – presumably from Bran, who seems to be heading back south. It would fit well with Jon having just been made King in the North, but don't expect him to start marching on King's Landing just yet. For a start, that's Daenerys' job, and second, there might be bigger fish to fry...

The Wall will be destroyed and everything will go to hell

Like all drama, Game of Thrones is a big fan of foreshadowing. It's why we had a reference to Wildfire in nearly every episode leading up to the finale. So it's worth keeping in mind this line, said by Benjen Stark: "The Wall’s not just ice and stone. Ancient spells were carved into its foundation. Strong magic, to protect men from what lies beyond. And while it stands, the dead cannot pass."

This is important because it's possibly setting up the Horn of Winter, a legendary horn that's been set up in the books, but not in the TV show, and which supposedly has the power to destroy the Wall. If the Night's King finds it, then that's obviously bad news, and means that Westeros has more to worry about than who sits on a fancy chair.

Arya Stark will go north – or south

OK, so that doesn't sound like much of a prediction but bear with us. After killing Walder Frey at the Twins, Arya now has two choices. She either goes north to reunite with her family, or she heads south in a bid to kill Cersei Lannister and the Mountain – two names on her list. What's important here is not necessarily the direction, but who she will meet along the way. If she heads north, she could cross paths with Melisandre, which could prove interesting given Arya's connection to the Lord of Light. If she goes south, then she'll bump into the Brotherhood Without Banners, who are heading north to fight the White Walkers. Or, more importantly, she'll reunite with the Hound, who is travelling with them. Would all be forgiven? Or would she honour his place on her list? Of course, it's also possible that none of that will happen and she'll bump into Gendry instead, who is presumably still somewhere in the ocean, rowing his boat.