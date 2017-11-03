"The cast member was not on set when this occurred," the statement continued, "and out of respect for the performer’s privacy, we have no additional details to share, other than that everyone at Westworld sincerely hopes for a quick recovery.”

The series, which stars Evan Rachel Wood, Jeffery Wright and Thandie Newton, is set to return for its second season in 2018, and there is no word yet on whether this stoppage will delay its release.

Westworld was nominated for a whopping 22 Emmy awards earlier this year, but missed out in all the major categories, including outstanding drama series, which was taken home by The Handmaid's Tale.

Westworld season two is due to air sometime in 2018