Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. TV
  3. Sci-fi
  4. WandaVision fans are convinced Fantastic Four’s Reed Richards will appear in episode 7
  We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more)

WandaVision fans are convinced Fantastic Four’s Reed Richards will appear in episode 7

Viewers of the Disney+ show are certain Mister Fantastic will be making a cameo in upcoming episodes.

Reed Richards

Published:

Viewers of Disney Plus’s WandaVision are speculating that Fantastic Four character Reed Richards will turn up in next week’s episode – and that he could be played by The US Office’s John Krasinski.

Advertisement

In last week’s episode, we saw Captain Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) contact “an aerospace engineer” who she thought would be up for the challenge of working out a way inside Westview without being controlled by Wanda, while in the latest late-’90s themed Halloween episode, Monica said that she just had to “meet my guy over the ridge” before entering the hexagonal field again.

Many fans are convinced that these lines are hinting that Fantastic Four superhero Reed Richards – also known as Mister Fantastic – is the mystery aerospace engineer, and that he could be making a cameo in episode seven.

“When Rambeau said she knows ‘an aerospace engineer’ who could help in WandaVision, I’m secretly hoping it’s the MCU’s official Reed Richards,” one viewer wrote on Twitter, while another posted: “Ladies and gentlemen, put it up for Dr Reed Richards.”

While another fan pointed out that Acting Director of S.W.O.R.D Tyler Hayward mentioned in an episode that astronauts were missing in space, which could be another potential hint at Reed Richards’ appearance.

While in previous, non-MCU films, Ioan Gruffudd and Miles Teller have played Reed Richards, many viewers are hoping A Quiet Place star John Krasinski makes his Mister Fantastic debut on WandaVision following rumours that he’ll be taking on the role in Marvel’s upcoming Fantastic Four reboot.

“John Krasinski is the only actor who could just show up in the MCU and everyone would know who he is playing, costumed or not,” wrote Brandon Davis wrote on Twitter. “Please bring in John Krasinski as Reed Richards. Please!!!”

Fans have also speculated that Krasinski could make his entrance as Richards in WandaVision’s upcoming mockumentary-style episode, which may be a nod to his time playing Jim on The US Office.

While another viewer took the theory even further by tying in Krasinski’s links to The Office with Randall Park, who plays FBI agent Jimmy Woo on WandaVision and once guest-starred in an episode of The Office as a friend of Jim’s who pretended to be him for a prank.

“Next week is Office themed. Randall Park once ‘played’ Jim in The Office. The engineers has been rumoured to be Reed Richards. John Krasinski is rumoured to be playing him who also played Jim,” the fan wrote. “IT ALL MAKES SENSE.”

The last few episodes of WandaVision have seen Wanda’s brother Pietro Maximoff, A.K.A Quicksilver, arrive in Westview – however, X-Men: Days of Future Past star Evan Peters reprises the role in the show, replacing Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who has portrayed the superhero in previous MCU films.

Want more WandaVision content? Check out our latest WandaVision review, our guide to the WandaVision cast, the WandaVision release schedule, Agatha Harkness and the creepy WandaVision commercials. Plus, we ask:When is WandaVision set and how did Vision survive?

Advertisement

WandaVision releases new episodes on Disney+ on Fridays. You can sign up to Disney Plus for £5.99 a month or £59.99 a year.

Want something else to watch? Check out our full TV Guide.

Tags

All about WandaVision

Reed Richards
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Argentinian Mixed 12 Pack

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get 40% off a case of mixed Argentinian wines!

With this exclusive deal, you’ll receive 12 bottles of wine for just £63.99, plus delivery

Subscribe and get 12 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

WandaVision

Is Evan Peters’ Pietro hiding a secret in WandaVision?

Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany in WandaVision

WandaVision release schedule: When does the next episode come to Disney+?

WandaVision

Is WandaVision’s Agnes actually Agatha Harkness? All the hints and speculation

A fake commercial in Marvel's WandaVision (Disney)

WandaVision’s commercials explained – all the creepy HYDRA hints and Easter eggs