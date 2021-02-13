WandaVision fans are convinced Fantastic Four’s Reed Richards will appear in episode 7

Viewers of Disney Plus’s WandaVision are speculating that Fantastic Four character Reed Richards will turn up in next week’s episode – and that he could be played by The US Office’s John Krasinski.

In last week’s episode, we saw Captain Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) contact “an aerospace engineer” who she thought would be up for the challenge of working out a way inside Westview without being controlled by Wanda, while in the latest late-’90s themed Halloween episode, Monica said that she just had to “meet my guy over the ridge” before entering the hexagonal field again.

Many fans are convinced that these lines are hinting that Fantastic Four superhero Reed Richards – also known as Mister Fantastic – is the mystery aerospace engineer, and that he could be making a cameo in episode seven.

“When Rambeau said she knows ‘an aerospace engineer’ who could help in WandaVision, I’m secretly hoping it’s the MCU’s official Reed Richards,” one viewer wrote on Twitter, while another posted: “Ladies and gentlemen, put it up for Dr Reed Richards.”

#WandaVision Ladies and gentlemen 🥁🥁 Put it up for Dr Reed Richards pic.twitter.com/Y5mUcmdTyA — Rawat (@SneakySocial) February 6, 2021

While another fan pointed out that Acting Director of S.W.O.R.D Tyler Hayward mentioned in an episode that astronauts were missing in space, which could be another potential hint at Reed Richards’ appearance.

#WandaVision Hayward said astronauts went missing in space and Monica said she knows an aerospace engineer…..REED RICHARDS INCOMING pic.twitter.com/getKCJA2aQ — Iris | Fire Will Reign (@HouseofAegon) February 13, 2021

While in previous, non-MCU films, Ioan Gruffudd and Miles Teller have played Reed Richards, many viewers are hoping A Quiet Place star John Krasinski makes his Mister Fantastic debut on WandaVision following rumours that he’ll be taking on the role in Marvel’s upcoming Fantastic Four reboot.

“John Krasinski is the only actor who could just show up in the MCU and everyone would know who he is playing, costumed or not,” wrote Brandon Davis wrote on Twitter. “Please bring in John Krasinski as Reed Richards. Please!!!”

John Krasinski is the only actor who could just show up in the MCU and everyone would know who he is playing, costumed or not.



Please bring in John Krasinski as Reed Richards. Please!!! #WandaVision pic.twitter.com/bVWdl0zK1w — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) February 12, 2021

Fans have also speculated that Krasinski could make his entrance as Richards in WandaVision’s upcoming mockumentary-style episode, which may be a nod to his time playing Jim on The US Office.

All I'm saying is that if you look closely, #WandaVision has been teasing the mess outta the Fantastic 4. We all want Krasinski to play our boy Reed Richards. We know that an upcoming episode is in the style of The Office. Who's in that again? pic.twitter.com/oTnNs7214e — Keith T (@NobelKeithPrize) February 12, 2021

While another viewer took the theory even further by tying in Krasinski’s links to The Office with Randall Park, who plays FBI agent Jimmy Woo on WandaVision and once guest-starred in an episode of The Office as a friend of Jim’s who pretended to be him for a prank.

“Next week is Office themed. Randall Park once ‘played’ Jim in The Office. The engineers has been rumoured to be Reed Richards. John Krasinski is rumoured to be playing him who also played Jim,” the fan wrote. “IT ALL MAKES SENSE.”

Next weekis Office themed. Randall Park once "played" Jim in the office. The engineer has been rumored to be Reed Richards. John Krasinski is rumored to be playing him who he also played Jim. IT ALL MAKES SENSE. pic.twitter.com/zbLgXfZ2Om — Brandon Woodruff Stan (@BigWooTheGOAT) February 13, 2021

The last few episodes of WandaVision have seen Wanda’s brother Pietro Maximoff, A.K.A Quicksilver, arrive in Westview – however, X-Men: Days of Future Past star Evan Peters reprises the role in the show, replacing Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who has portrayed the superhero in previous MCU films.

