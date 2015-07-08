Yes, this is a Bluetooth handset that pairs with your phone. Yes, it’s probably bigger than your actual phone. Yes, it costs £120. And yes, you have to wait until January next year before it actually comes out.

But look, you flip up the grill to answer, just like Kirk. Nothing else matters.

It’s from the same obsessives at The Wand Company who make those Doctor Who TV remotes, so this should be an incredibly accurate rendering of the original. The prop was replicated using “structured-light 3D scans” – which sounds like something Mr Spock would say – and does everything you would expect from a toy like this: there are flashing lights, sound effects and snippets of dialogue. One nice touch is that the aluminium display stand also charges the communicator wirelessly. Also, did we mention it’s incredibly awesome and we want one?

