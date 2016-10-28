Lego figures may be made of plastic but they can bleed a surprising amount. That's the takeaway lesson from a new Lego recreation of the horrific scene from The Walking Dead when - spoiler alert - Negan bludgeons Abraham and Glenn to death.

Viewers finally found out who was killed by the villain's barbed-wire baseball bat, and now YouTuber and animator kristo499 has faithfully recreated the sequence from the opening of the season seven using stop motion. The video apparently "took forever to make" - and we can believe it.