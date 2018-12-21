A trailer for the album – in the style of classic album TV ads – plays during the film's introductory montage to the first Peter Parker (voiced by Chris Pine), giving us a brief taste of hits like Spidey, It's Cold Outside, Swinging Around The Mistletoe and Spidey The Snowman. And now, as a special Christmas treat, Sony Pictures Animation has released a miniature version online (it's technically an EP, but let's not get caught up in semantics).

Pine, Johnson and Shameik Moore (who plays the film's true lead, Miles Morales) all lend their voices to the tunes, and they're quite fun. It also features a spoken word piece from one third of The Lonely Island, Jorma Taccone.

Stream the whole thing below via Spotify.

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse is out NOW in UK cinemas