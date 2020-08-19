It will mark Pattinson's entry into the superhero universe and he's co-starring with Paul Dano as The Riddler, Andy Serkis as buttler Alfred Pennyworth, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Colin Farrell as The Penguin, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon and John Turturro as Carmine Falcone.

According to Variety, The Batman would be a "grittier" take on the iconic DC Comics character, although it will take some true grit to match Joaquin Phoenix's 2019 hit The Joker.

Director Matt Reeve told Deadline that he was using the lockdown to reconsider the "unexpected tone" that they found during filming.

"It happens any time you shoot anything," he said. "The unexpected – happy accidents and things you didn’t quite expect: that is the 'lightning in a bottle' for something that is alive. I would say that the changes really have to do with ‘Oh, seeing the tone of this’ with these scenes we haven’t done which connect to that part of the storyline. It feels like there might be an opportunity to explore some of that unexpected tone that we found. ”

Pattinson revealed that he had been sitting out the lockdown with his girlfriend at an apartment in London.

The Batman crew were believed to be constructing sets this month ahead of the resumption, but with the pandemic still so prevalent in the UK and the US the September restart could yet be moved. The Batman has been rescheduled for release in October, 2021.

UK productions such as the James Corden-produced musical Cinderella have been swinging back into action recently, partially because the UK does not apply the two-week quarantine period to foreign film actors and crew because they're deemed key workers.

The third Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them movie, co-starring Johnny Depp, Jude Law and Eddie Redmayne, was another production likely to get back underway in the UK in September.

