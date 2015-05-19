"They don't plunge off a cliff," he told interviewer Jaci Stephen, "but they go gently down. Every big show gets slightly less big; that's a reality."

Five years later, after a very different story to the one he expected, Moffat's belief in the show has only increased.

"As an entity Doctor Who will go on forever," he said at a Bafta event in New York to celebrate ten years of the show. "I think it will go off from time to time but then it will just come back. If axeing it for 15 years [in 1989] didn't work I'm not sure what could kill it!"