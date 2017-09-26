Star Trek: Discovery is available to watch on Netflix with Klingon subtitles
Qapla’!
Star Trek: Discovery is stuffed full of all sorts of fun Easter Eggs, with the Netflix sci-fi series paying tribute to older series and films in the franchise through hidden titles, special sound effects and even a bottle of wine hidden in the background.
But if that wasn’t enough hardcore Trek nerdery for you, it’s now been revealed that the most dedicated of fans can truly immerse themselves in the series in an unusual way – watching the whole thing with Klingon subtitles.
How to turn on the Klingon subtitles on Netflix
The words of Trek’s famous warrior race can be accessed simply on Netflix alongside the other subtitle language options, and will accompany the action (if you so desire) for all 15 episodes of the series – though it might make the scenes where the resurgent Klingon Empire discuss their plans in their own language even harder to follow.
The Klingon subtitles in action
More like this
Still, not to worry – as we discovered ourselves a while back, there are whole courses on the language to sharpen up your conversational Klingon before the next jaunt to Qo’noS, so you’ll definitely be declaring Qapla’ in no time.
Star Trek: Discovery releases new episodes on Netflix UK on Mondays