Star Trek: Discovery is stuffed full of all sorts of fun Easter Eggs, with the Netflix sci-fi series paying tribute to older series and films in the franchise through hidden titles, special sound effects and even a bottle of wine hidden in the background.

But if that wasn’t enough hardcore Trek nerdery for you, it’s now been revealed that the most dedicated of fans can truly immerse themselves in the series in an unusual way – watching the whole thing with Klingon subtitles.