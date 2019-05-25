Netflix has now confirmed a promotional YouTube series to promote the new series, titled Little Black Mirror, which is made up of three short episodes.

The mini-stories are aimed at Spanish-speaking audiences, with technology-based plots inspired by Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones’ anthology series.

In order to create Little Black Mirror, Netflix reacted out to popular YouTube personalities across Latin America to put their own spin on the dystopian universe.

Little Black Mirror will star Maia Mitchell, Rudy Mancuso, Juanpa Zurita, Lele Pons, Anwar Jiwabi, Hannah Stocking, Jeff Wittek, Delaney Glazer and Alesso.

The mini stories will drop on the Netflix América Latina channel on 26th May and 2nd and 6th June.

Brooker has previously teased a potential Black Mirror spin-off, having suggested series 4 episode USS Callister could be a series in its own right.

While Brooker replied “never say never” when industry magazine Variety suggested the spin-off, US Callister director Todd Haynes has said he’d be happy to revisit the episode.

“I’d love to do a TV series of USS Callister — it’s probably one of the best pilots for a space show, ever. And I made it! So I’m keen to see it as a TV series,” he told The Hollywood Reporter.

He added: “I think Charlie [Brooker] might revisit it as a Black Mirror. Whether I’m the one to do it, I don’t know. Being a fan of the show as much as I am, and being a part of making it, I’d love to work with that crew and cast again. It’s a gift for a director.”

Meanwhile, the fifth series of Black Mirror will be hitting Netflix worldwide on 5th June with three new stories of its own.

The series has an all-star cast, including Fleabag’s Andrew Scott, Avengers: Endgame's Anthony Mackie and Pom Klementieff, and popstar Miley Cyrus.