Is the Loki logo concealing a big variant twist?

There are no shortage of things that Marvel Studios does well but one such strong suit has to be branding, with each new instalment in its cinematic universe getting a sleek logo of its own.

That trend has extended to the recent streaming shows, with WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier getting bold, distinct logos – and upcoming titles She-Hulk, Ms Marvel and Moon Knight also following the trend.

By comparison, doesn’t the Loki logo look a bit strange? Rather than having a clean, consistent vision like the others, it’s comprised of four clashing fonts that have little in common stylistically and, frankly, look a little ugly when mashed together.

It’s possible that the design team were having an off day when they came up with this idea, but that doesn’t feel too likely within the well-oiled machine that is Marvel Studios.

We suspect that this choice is entirely deliberate and offers a direct hint at the plot of Loki season one, which is rumoured to feature several different versions of the title character.

By the end of the second episode, we’ve already met two Loki variants – Tom Hiddleston’s original God of Mischief and Sophia Di Martino‘s Lady Loki – but fans suspect there could be more on the way.

Perhaps, the clashing fonts of the Loki logo are actually a clue that the show will introduce four Loki incarnations, with each one claiming a letter of the title’s design.

If that does prove to be the case, the next question is: which letter corresponds to which Loki? One possible solution is that the title of the show is, in fact, a secret acronym (credit to RadioTimes.com‘s Sci-Fi and Fantasy editor Huw Fullerton for the below decoding).

L – Lady Loki (Sophia Di Martino)

O – Older Loki (rumoured – Richard E Grant)

K – Kid Loki (rumoured – TBC) or possibly King Loki

I – Initial Loki (Tom Hiddleston)

You might instead want to take a more subjective approach and link the letters of the Loki logo to the variant you feel it best represents.

For instance, the plain and industrial ‘L’ could be Hiddleston’s Loki as it evokes the prison convict aesthetic of the TVA, the traditional and archaic ‘O’ could be a hint towards an older and more distinguished God of Mischief, while the slender and pointed ‘I’ could be indicative of Lady Loki’s cunning cloak and dagger approach to getting her way.

That leaves ‘K’ up for grabs, with none of the currently announced cast members fitting the description of fan-favourite comic book character Kid Loki, but of course, Marvel do tend to keep a surprise or two up their sleeve.

