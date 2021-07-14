Loki finale includes surprise WandaVision Easter Egg

WandaVision may have aired its final episode back in March but it’s still making an impression on the television landscape, racking up an impressive 23 Emmy nominations this week as well as a nod in the Loki season finale.

Advertisement

The climactic sixth episode in Tom Hiddleston’s Disney Plus series showed us a stunning visual representation of the MCU’s Sacred Timeline, accompanied by iconic lines from its most popular characters.

Listen closely to the opening fanfare and you’ll hear Black Panther cry “Wakanda forever!”, Star-Lord challenge Ronan to a “dance-off”, as well as Captain America’s trademark catchphrase: “I can do this all day”.

Other featured callbacks include Captain Marvel‘s mantra of “higher, further, faster”, Thor describing Hulk as a “friend from work”, but it’s one of the last inclusions that could hit particularly hard.

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Thanks, you are now signed up to our sci-fi and fantasy newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

As we zoom through the cosmos, we hear Vision’s touching line from the penultimate episode of WandaVision: “What is grief, if not love persevering?”

The quote was highly praised upon its debut, spreading like wildfire on social media, as well as spawning a vast number of meme parodies – this is the internet, after all.

It’s unclear if Marvel always intended to include that particular moment in the Loki episode six opening, or if the decision was made in response to how warmly the line was received just three months ago.

Disney

The sequence was also notable for confirming that several prominent real-world figures, past and present, also exist within the continuity of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

We hear Neil Armstrong begin his “one small step for man” line after walking on the moon, while Nelson Mandela states, “we have fought for the right to experience peace,” and late activist Maya Angelou proclaims: “I will rise”.

Also included are some of the world’s most famous present day activists, including environmental campaigner Greta Thunberg (with an extract from her famous “how dare you!” speech to the UN), as well as Nobel Peace Prize recipient Malala Yousafzai.

While politicians and celebrities have made cameo appearances in the pages of Marvel Comics, the recent film and television adaptations have rarely acknowledged notable figures or events from the real world – but the universe does look set to change after that shocking Loki ending.

Is Loki dead or did Loki survive Infinity War? Who exactly is Sylvie in Loki? Find out everything you need to know about the Loki cast including Kang the Conqueror and how to watch Marvel movies in order with our comprehensive coverage.

Advertisement

Loki is available to stream on Disney Plus. Sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year now. Check out more of our Sci-Fi and Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.