Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous will follow a group of teenagers who arrive on the island for a once-in-a-lifetime experience at an adventure camp on the opposite side to the dinosaur theme park.

Of course, things go awry when the dinosaurs are let loose, and the teens are forced to work together to survive.

The news was announced via a tweet from Netflix's Family Twitter account. "Hold onto your butts – Jurassic World: Camp Creatceous is coming in 2020!" The announcement reads. Check it out below.

Seasoned kids show writers Scott Kreamer (Pinky Malinky) and Lane Lueras (Kung-Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny) serve as showrunners. There is no word as yet on who the voice actors will be, but fingers crossed for a cameo from Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard.

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous will launch on Netflix in 2020