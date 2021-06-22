Star Trek and The Twilight Zone actress Joanne Linville dies aged 93

Joanne Linville, who starred in Star Trek and The Twilight Zone, has died at the age of 93.

Advertisement

Linville’s agent confirmed the news on Sunday, saying her “spirit, passion for art and life was an inspiration to all who had the pleasure of knowing her” (via USA Today).

She was best known for her guest star roles in 1961’s The Twilight Zone, Star Trek: The Original Series and other films and TV shows throughout the ’50s and ’60s.

Getty

Linville appeared in Star Trek’s season three episode The Enterprise Incident, which aired in 1968, as a Romulan commander who became a romantic interest for Spock, played by Leonard Nimoy.

Another notable role for American actress was that of Lavinia Godwin in The Twilight Zone episode The Passersby, set at the end of the Civil War.

Her other television credits include Alfred Hitchcock Presents, Empire, Dr Kildare, Route 66, The Eleventh Hour, The F.B.I, Hawaii Five-O and CHIPS, while she also appeared in films such as A Star is Born with Barbra Streisand and James Dean (2001).

In her later life, Linville published an autobiographical acting guide titled Joanne Linville’s Seven Steps to an Acting Craft, and co-founded the Stella Adler Academy, a drama school in Los Angeles.

Advertisement

Linville is survived by her children, including actor Christopher Rydell, her grandchildren and her great-grandson.