Jenna Coleman snapped a big blue-eyed selfie on the set of ITV's Victoria
The former Doctor Who companion is rocking a pair of coloured contacts for her royal role
It’s been a long time since we last saw her in the big blue box with The Doctor but Jenna Coleman’s getting back to those not quite navy roots on the set of ITV’s Victoria.
The actress, who’s playing the young monarch in the upcoming drama, shared a cheeky snap of herself on set with blue contact lenses in her brown eyes, much to the delight of her fans.
"Blue Eyes are Back" Coleman wrote.
And she’s certainly looking regal – much like her former co-star Matt Smith, who’ll also play a royal in Netflix drama The Crown this year.
Meanwhile the search for her Doctor Who replacement is apparently over.
More like this
But who’ll fill her shoes?
Peter Capaldi says we’ll find out soon enough…