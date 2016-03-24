It’s been a long time since we last saw her in the big blue box with The Doctor but Jenna Coleman’s getting back to those not quite navy roots on the set of ITV’s Victoria.

The actress, who’s playing the young monarch in the upcoming drama, shared a cheeky snap of herself on set with blue contact lenses in her brown eyes, much to the delight of her fans.

"Blue Eyes are Back" Coleman wrote.

And she’s certainly looking regal – much like her former co-star Matt Smith, who’ll also play a royal in Netflix drama The Crown this year.

Meanwhile the search for her Doctor Who replacement is apparently over.

But who’ll fill her shoes?

Peter Capaldi says we’ll find out soon enough

