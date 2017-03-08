It’s finally happened: Doctor Who stars Maisie Williams (AKA the immortal ‘Me’) and Jenna Coleman (AKA former Doctor sidekick Clara Oswald) have been spotted together.

But sadly this wasn’t on set of their own spin-off (which we still really really want to happen). It looks as though the time-travelling travelling duo, last seen exploring the universe aboard their American diner-shaped spaceship at the end of series 9, made a stop at Paris Fashion week.