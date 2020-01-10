"On Jan 7 my beautiful son died. He was 27 and had the world at his feet. But sadly he struggled with mental illness and addiction. A brilliant spark shone bright too short a time .. I will miss you Harry every day of my life [sic]," Badler wrote in her tribute.

The Australian actor, musician and model had moved to the US to further his creative career. He played Noah in the second season of The OA. He also appeared in the American Horror Story: Hotel episode "Devil's Night" and in the TV series Sneaky Pete on Amazon's Prime Video.

Hains also produced music under the pseudonym ANTIBOY. The stage name refers to a character he created, which he told Boys By Girls was a "gender fluid robot from the future, stuck in a virtual reality world that has been malfunctioning."

In the same interview, Hains stated he himself identified as gender fluid, saying, "If I had to pick a label it would be in the realm of gender fluid. I know that I am born male but I don’t think I represent what it means to be a man. I believe we should be whatever we want. It gets kind of confusing when we start labelling ourselves so I try to stay away from labels."