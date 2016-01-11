Fan makes amazing stop-motion Doctor Who animation
We’re all stories in the end…
You see an awful lot of fan-made art based on Doctor Who these days, but this latest entry – a stop-motion Vine created by animator Lawrence Becker – is really something quite special.
We're still going crazy for this stop-motion video that @SamplerTimes made. #DoctorWho ? https://t.co/3uXUbI0ZvC
— BBC America (@BBCAMERICA) January 9, 2016
Flicking through the pages of the Doctor’s 500-year diary, the clip sees drawings of the Time Lord’s recent adventures come to life before welcoming the Twelfth Doctor himself in action figure form.
Though short, it's an impressive piece of work, and we can’t help but love the little touches as well. Check out the spoon and yo-yo on the edges of the shot and the small picture of Maisie William’s Ashildr in the bottom right corner – clearly items the Doctor would never leave the Tardis without.