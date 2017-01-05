The man on the right does indeed look like the 27-year-old Hail, Caesar! actor, while the grey hair on the gentleman on the left suggests he’s the older Han who appeared in The Force Awakens. Is this the meeting of the actors we're looking for?

Are they chatting about Woody Harrelson's possible role as mentor to their character? Or how Donald Glover's Lando Calrissian might cope in the Millennial Falcon?

Or is the blur just playing a Jedi mind trick on us all? Who knows.

As a wise but mostly slimy Neimoidian once said over Naboo: "This is getting out of hand, now there are two of them!"