New official Doctor Who trailer starring Jodie Whittaker
"I’m the Doctor. When people need help, I never refuse."
Published: Thursday, 20 September 2018 at 1:36 pm
"I’m just a traveller."
Advertisement
The BBC has released an official trailer for the new series of Doctor Who, starring Jodie Whittaker — and it's everything Whovians could want and more.
- The scripts for Doctor Who series 11 were originally written for a male Doctor
- There’ll be no romance between Jodie Whittaker and her companions in the new Doctor Who series
- Doctor Who to move from Saturdays to Sundays for new era
In the trailer, Whittaker — the franchise's first female Doctor — emerges out of a sand storm, kitted out in her rainbow T-shirt, sturdy boots and multiple earrings.
The trailer also features the Doctor's brand-new companions, Graham (Bradley Walsh), Yasmin (Mandip Gil) and Ryan (Tosin Cole).
"I'm the Doctor," Whittaker's Doctor tells them. "When people need help, I never refuse."
More like this
Mic drop.
Advertisement
You can watch the trailer below.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement