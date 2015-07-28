Doctor Who series 9 end is in sight as crew celebrate 200th slate with special Peter Capaldi clapperboard
The 12th Doctor is looking cool in shades as filming continues on the final episodes of the series
Published: Tuesday, 28 July 2015 at 8:22 am
The future's so bright he's gotta wear shades...
Yes, Peter Capaldi's 12th Doctor is looking pretty cool in a pair of sunglasses on a special clapperboard painted to celebrate the 200th slate of block six of Doctor Who series nine – or episodes 11 and 12 as we like to call them.
Capaldi can be seen sporting a pair of shades with lenses bearing the number 200 on a shooting board which signals that filming on the final two instalments is approaching its end.
And a good job too, given that the series starts in about six weeks – only a man with access to a Tardis would dare to cut it this fine...
