The future's so bright he's gotta wear shades...

Yes, Peter Capaldi's 12th Doctor is looking pretty cool in a pair of sunglasses on a special clapperboard painted to celebrate the 200th slate of block six of Doctor Who series nine – or episodes 11 and 12 as we like to call them.

Capaldi can be seen sporting a pair of shades with lenses bearing the number 200 on a shooting board which signals that filming on the final two instalments is approaching its end.

And a good job too, given that the series starts in about six weeks – only a man with access to a Tardis would dare to cut it this fine...

