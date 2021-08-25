Doctor Who’s new showrunner and Doctor will bring ‘radical change’, promises BBC boss

As is always the way when a Doctor and their showrunner leaves, there’s huge change a-coming for Doctor Who fans.

Earlier in the year, Jodie Whittaker and Chris Chibnall announced they were leaving the TARDIS for pastures new, leaving plenty of speculation on who will be the 14th Doctor, and where the series will go next.

Speaking at the Edinburgh International Television Festival, Piers Wenger, Director for Drama at the BBC, has said that the change we will be seeing will be “radical” which does fit with the usual revamp that the show goes through whenever the main figures involve swap themselves out for new ones.

Teasing news about the future of #DoctorWho, Piers Wenger, Director for Drama at the BBC said "As with any change of Doctor and showrunner, we'll be radical […] Change is ahead." #EdTVFest — Elliot Gonzalez (@elliot_gonzalez) August 25, 2021

And there is even change coming before that as the show is trying something different for its upcoming 13th revived series, which will see John Bishop join the cast, as the whole season will be one continuous story.

“We’re gonna do the biggest story we’ve ever done,” said departing showrunner Chris Chibnall. “We’re going to go to all kinds of different places, and have all different characters and monsters, and it’s all gonna be part of a bigger whole.”

Fingers crossed it won’t be long until we find out what is next for the show with the news of who will be taking over still not out. Although we do know that Whoopi Goldberg is very keen on being the next person in charge of flying the TARDIS…

“I wanted to be Doctor Who and I still do,” she said at Edinburgh TV Festival. “I think it would mean an evolution into being American and I don’t know that that’s correct for Doctor Who. I don’t know I can usurp that. As much as I love it, I love watching it still in all the iterations. There are certain things that are blatantly all English. Doctor Who is like that to me. It’s like Marmite. It’s very English and needs to stay that way.”

Doctor Who will return to BBC One later this year.