How do the new Daleks fit into the story, how does the episode balance its mix of tones and plotlines and what does it suggest for the future of the BBC sci-fi series?

Plus, we drop a few hints about what to expect from the departure of longtime Doctor Who companions Bradley Walsh and Tosin Cole, whose characters Graham and Ryan are set to leave the series following this episode.

Want to know more about the episode? Frustrated by our current inability to say much more than what’s been revealed so far, and all the talk of spoilers or embargoes? Well, never fear – in just a few days time we’ll be able to talk in-depth about the episode following its release, with all the spoilers and analysis you could dream of.

Until then, if you’re looking for more Doctor Who chat you can check out last week’s Christmas-themed podcast episode where we looked at the best festive adventures (though not yet including Revolution of the Daleks, of course) or you can check out our written spoiler-free preview of the episode.

Doctor Who: Revolution of the Daleks comes to BBC One at 6:45pm on New Year's Day.